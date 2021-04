ValvTect welcomes 7 new marinas to certified program

ValvTect recently welcomed seven new marinas to the Certified ValvTect Marina family.

The locations listed below are now fully authorized ValvTect Marine Fuel Marinas and all have met strict quality control specifications for fuel quality and formulation performance in accordance with ValvTect’s marine fuel guidelines.

For more information about ValvTect Marine Fuels, visit https://valvtect.com