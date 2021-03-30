USCG Boating Safety Spring Circular now available

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has released the Spring 2021 edition of their Boating Safety Circular (BSC). Click here to view the Spring ediiton on the USCG website.



The contents of this BSC edition include:

Recreational Boating Product Assurance Branch Hiring Announcement

Personnel Changes Announcements

New Engine Cut-Off Switch Law Announcement

Fuel Tank & Fuel System Test Requirements

When the USCG Buys Your Boat

Calendar of Events

Boating Safety Circular Index 2000-2020

Calendar of Events

Recalls

NMMA encourages members to review the newsletter for the latest USCG news impacting the recreational boating industry.