USCG Boating Safety Spring Circular now available

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has released the Spring 2021 edition of their Boating Safety Circular (BSC). Click here to view the Spring ediiton on the USCG website.
The contents of this BSC edition include:
- Recreational Boating Product Assurance Branch Hiring Announcement
- Personnel Changes Announcements
- New Engine Cut-Off Switch Law Announcement
- Fuel Tank & Fuel System Test Requirements
- When the USCG Buys Your Boat
- Calendar of Events
- Boating Safety Circular Index 2000-2020
- Recalls
NMMA encourages members to review the newsletter for the latest USCG news impacting the recreational boating industry.