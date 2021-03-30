Parker Boats hiring events

Carteret Community College (CCC), in partnership with N.C. Works, will hold a series of two hiring events for Parker Boats next week.

Those interested are invited to register for the event Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. Registration will take place on the community college campus in Morehead City in the parking lot between the McGee Building and the Commerce Development Center.

Those who register at the hiring event will continue the following week, Monday through Thursday, April 5-8, with a series of orientation sessions provided by CCC. Anyone who successfully completes all sessions is guaranteed an interview with Parker.

Parker Boats has immediate job openings for 40 full-time employees, including laminators, assemblers, patch and polish finishers as well as maintenance personnel.