California offers grants for quagga and zebra mussel prevention

The Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) will be accepting grant applications for quagga and zebra mussel infestation prevention programs from March 22 through April 30, 2021. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021.

“Quagga and zebra mussels continue to pose a serious threat to California's waters and fisheries,” said DBW Acting Deputy Director Ramona Fernandez. “It is important for the recreational boating community to do their part to prevent the further spread of these freshwater mussels, as they can damage boats, impact access at waterways, aquatic ecosystems and fisheries, water delivery systems, hydroelectric facilities, agriculture and the environment in general.”

California water body authorities have recognized the westward spread of mussel infestation via the Colorado River System and the potential harm to state waterways should lakes and reservoirs become invaded. To help prevent California waterways from infestation, DBW provides grants to entities that own or manage any aspect of water in a reservoir that is open for public recreation and is mussel-free.

The Quagga and Zebra Mussel Infestation Grant Program will award up to $3 million to eligible applicants. Owners and managers of uninfested reservoirs as defined in Section 6004.5 of the California Water Code are eligible to apply. Funds are available for prevention projects such as planning, watercraft inspection stations and inspectors, launch monitors, watercraft decontamination units, educational signage and outreach. These competitive grants are intended to augment local resources.

DBW will host a webinar on Thursday, March 25, 2021 where potential applicants can learn more about the application process and the Program. Application review and scoring will be conducted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and DBW. Final award decision will be made by DBW’s Acting Deputy Director Fernandez, with the grants expected to be encumbered by September 2021. To learn more, please visit the Quagga and Zebra Mussel Infestation Prevention Grant webpage.