Godfrey recognized for customer satisfaction

Godfrey Marine has been recognized for yet another National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award. The award, given for superior customer satisfaction throughout the year, was announced during a virtual presentation.

“We are proud to be recognized by the NMMA with this esteemed award,” said Heather Roush, director of customer experience, Godfrey Marine. “Ultimately, the success of any brand is the satisfaction of its customers and we take their feedback to heart. We are eager to continue the work that has resulted in consistent recognition in this category and look forward to many more.”

The Marine Industry CSI program is designed to enable marine industry manufacturers and dealers to measure and improve customer satisfaction. Award recipients achieved scores of 9% or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year based on information from a survey of customers purchasing a new boat during the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.