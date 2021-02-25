Propspeed partners with Bukh Bremen to bring products to Germany

Propspeed, innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced it has partnered with Bukh Bremen GmbH to supply its product line of foul-release coatings to customers throughout the German market and around the world. Bukh Bremen GmbH is, as part of Alliance Marine SAS, the leading importer and wholesaler for technical accessories in Germany. The company focuses its efforts on supplying specialist retailers, shipyards and industrial customers. Its dense network of dealers ensures that the end customer has extensive availability of products and services.

“We recently committed to expanding our presence around the globe,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “Selecting the right partners in key markets is part of that strategy. Bukh Bremen is the ideal partner to reach the B2B network in Germany.”

“Our focus on the customer and the support we offer is the single-minded focus of every member of our experienced sales team,” said Joerg Bunke, Managing Director, Bukh Bremen. “The Propspeed team has our same drive. We are positive their product line of industry-leading coatings including Propspeed, Foulfree and Lightspeed are the perfect match for our offerings.”

Propspeed’s ultra-slick topcoat is specially formulated to prevent marine growth from bonding to metal surfaces below the waterline. It is proven to increase boat efficiency, reduce drag, and save fuel and maintenance costs. It features an exceptionally strong chemical and mechanical bond between the metal substrate, the Etching Primer and the Clear Coat – ensuring that the Propspeed coating actually sticks to running gear, and any other underwater metals, and performs season after season. Propspeed products include Propspeed for running gear and underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers and Lightspeed for underwater lighting.

For more information on Propspeed or its coatings, please visit www.propspeed.com.