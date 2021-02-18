Poly-Planar appoints new president

Marine audio products manufacturer Poly-Planar announced that industry veteran Todd Allen has been appointed president of the company.

“With 30 years of electronics sales, marketing and product development experience in the marine, outdoor, spa and home markets, Todd brings a passion for innovation that will energize the launch of new, state-of-art audio products in Poly-Planar’s offerings,” said Poly-Planar partner Tim Conroy.

Prior to joining Poly-Planar, Allen spent three decades in the electronics industry working with top audio brands such as McIntosh, Adcom, JVC, JBL, and Infinity. Over the last 22 years, his focus has been on the 12-volt audio industry, allowing him to narrow his perspective to designing and delivering unique products that keep up with the ever-changing audio and electronic technology.

The company plans to move its headquarters from Maryland to South Carolina next month.