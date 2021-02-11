MIASF announces details of annual waterway cleanup

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) recently announced the details of the 44th Annual Broward County Waterway Cleanup. Because participant safety is a top priority, some changes to this year’s event are being incorporated to minimize risk and ensure a healthy, enjoyable experience for all.

Instead of the traditional one-day event, this year’s Waterway Cleanup will kick-off on March 6 and run each weekend throughout the month of March, taking place at more than 30 official locations across Broward County. The goal is to alleviate crowding on any one day or at any one clean-up site. Participants may also choose to clean up in their local neighborhood.

Also new this year will be the use of technology to monitor clean-up results. This avoids the need for site coordinators and further ensures the health and safety of all participants. All cleanup activity will be collected and reported using Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell app on any mobile device. Event participants can download the free app from the App Store or Google Play, then create an account to record clean-up activities.

Students are encouraged to participate and can earn Community Service Hours for their efforts. Each cleanup day that a student completes will earn them four community service hours.

All cleanup volunteers must register online before participating in any cleanup activities. Registration includes an official event t-shirt, trash bags, and disposable gloves. These items will be available for collection at a location and date to be announced prior to the event kick-off.

Full details about the 44th Annual Broward County Waterway Cleanup Project can be found on the event website. Registration is now open, and participants of all ages are encouraged to come out and be part of this annual tradition to keep Broward County’s waterways clean and beautiful.

The Broward County Waterway Cleanup, organized by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, is the county’s largest and longest-running environmental event. The first Waterway Cleanup was held in the late 1970s to help ensure that both the community as a whole and the marine industry could enjoy our local waterways.