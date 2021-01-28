Vancouver Boat Show goes virtual

Visitors to the 59th Vancouver International Boat Show will be introduced to the very latest boats and boating-related products on the market, but this year they can do so from the comfort of their own home, because the event will be virtual, taking place February 24 – 27, 2021.

A key focus of the 2021 edition of the Vancouver Show will be to connect visitors with salespeople and product specialists who will be representing all of the major brands; with everything available in a simple, interactive format that makes shopping for boats, product, services and accessories easy and convenient.

“This year’s event is the perfect opportunity for experienced and novice boaters to purchase anything they need in order to get out on BC’s incredible waters. Even though we’re not able to come together as we typically do each year, the boating lifestyle is resilient. Going ‘virtual’ was a clear evolution to keep BC boaters in-touch, but at a distance,” said Show Manager Eric Nicholl. “As we approach the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and individuals are increasingly finding that escaping to the water is a safe, viable and compelling recreational activity.”

“We believe that the strong number of exhibitors who are participating in the virtual show makes it a great central hub for all the latest products across the sector – from boats to paddleboards to accessories and safety gear - and all at Boat Show pricing,” continued Nicholl.

Attending the show is FREE! Pre-registration is made possible by Yamaha Canada and is open now for the 2021 Virtual Vancouver Boat Show, February 24-27. Sign-up atvancouverboatshow.ca/register/

Specific program and access details will be posted at www.VancouverBoatShow.ca as they are finalized.