NMMA announces additional changes to 2021 Boat Shows

NMMA cancels more boats shows

After a thorough market-by-market evaluation of its boat shows still on the schedule for the first quarter of 2021, the NMMA announced today it is canceling this year’s Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show and Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow, and postponing the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show to April 7-11, 2021, which was originally scheduled Feb. 24-28.

The Association announced in the fall the cancellation of nine of its other boat shows scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, driven by the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These decisions are the result of continued conversations with exhibitors, health officials, venue operators, and other stakeholders to produce safe, successful, and high-quality consumer experiences with health and safety top of mind for all involved,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “While we determined most of our events in the early part of 2021 are not viable to produce, we understand boat shows play a vital role in showcasing new products and generating sales for our industry, and we’re committed to resuming our full boat show lineup as soon as possible.”

The NMMA will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 in the Atlantic City region, working with federal, state, and local authorities to ensure a safe and successful event will be possible in April.

The NMMA expects to resume its entire boat show schedule in September of 2021, along with a full slate of industry-leading boat shows in 2022.