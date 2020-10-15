OneWater announces management changes

OneWater Marine Inc. has announced a series of organizational realignments, which the company says will position the business closer to its customers, and increase its agility to capture near- and long-term growth opportunities.

“Leveraging our deep bench of leadership talent, these actions will further enhance OneWater’s agility and continued commitment to maintaining the unique individuality of the local dealership groups, while also further positioning the company for long-term growth,” said Anthony Aisquith, Chief Operating Officer of OneWater Marine.

The following store realignment and leadership changes were effective October 1, 2020:

Executive Vice President Scott Cunningham will continue to bring his deep experience and leadership to the entire OneWater organization, while also overseeing Gulf Coast Operations including Legendary Marine, Sunrise Marine, Marina Mikes and Central Marine.

After founding and leading Bosun’s Marine for 35 years, Tim Leedham, will be promoted to lead the Northeast Region, which will include all of the Bosun’s Marine locations in Massachusetts as well as the new rebranded Bosun’s Marine Maryland location in Grasonville.

Vice President Donald Drummonds will expand his leadership role to include the Midwest Region which includes the following dealerships; South Shore Marine, Spend-a-Day Marine, Lookout Marine, The Slalom Shop, and Phil Dill Boats.

With an expanded role and promotion to Vice President, Joey Jones, will lead the East Florida region which includes the Ocean Blue Yacht Sales, Caribee Boat Sales, and SunDance Marine locations.

Bryan Braley of Grande Yachts will lead the Yacht and Brokerage division that includes the existing Grande Yachts locations in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Maryland.

George Hernandez has been promoted to Vice President and will lead the South Texas region including the Texas Marine and SMG Boats locations in the Houston market. Mr. Hernandez has a 21-year tenure with Texas Marine, most recently serving as general manager.