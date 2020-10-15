AMI adds online marina management course

The Association of Marina Industries Training Institute has added an online Intermediate Marina Management (IMM) course to our fall schedule. The IMM is the training institute’s most popular course, which focuses on marina operations, policies and procedures. The online course begins November 11, 2020 and runs through December 10, 2020, holding two classes per week on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1pm – 4pm EST. Instruction will be live and interactive with the same course content and instructors as the face-to-face course.

“I am excited to be able to offer an online course to marina managers who may be unable to attend face-to-face courses because of the pandemic,” said Merritt Alves the training institute’s training coordinator. “The pandemic has accelerated the direction of the training institute’s goal of offering more online course opportunities to the marina industry overall.”

The IMM course is the first step toward the highly coveted Certified Marina Manager and Certified Marina Operator certifications. To attend the IMM course, you must have one year of marina management experience.

In additional to the online IMM course, AMI’s training institute is running a sold-out face-to-face IMM course November 1-5, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For more information on training and the online IMM course and to register for the course, visit the website at: http://marinaassociation.org/trainingcourses.