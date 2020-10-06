Sea Tow Foundation announces deadline for “National Boating Industry Safety Awards”

Applications are due October 15 for the 2020 National Boating Industry Safety Awards. Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail R. Kulp encourages entry from all recreational marine organizations in the for-profit sector who actively promote boating safety.

“Our awards program was established to recognize those companies throughout the for-profit sector of recreational marine industry who are doing an outstanding job promoting boating safety,” said Kulp. “Sponsored by KiCKER Marine Audio and produced in cooperation with our North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council, this year’s event features double the number of categories of entry, with the goal to shine the spotlight and recognize more segments within the industry who actively champion boating safety.”

The 2020 National Boating Industry Safety Awards include the following categories for submission:

Powerboat Manufacturer

Sailboat Manufacturer

Engine Manufacturer

Gear/Equipment Manufacturer

Human Powered (Canoe, Kayak, SUP) Manufacturer

Marine Retailer with up to 3 Locations

Marine Retailer with more than 3 Locations

Marine Media Outlets

Marine Marketing and Outreach

Marine Distributor

Multi-Year Campaign (any category)

Contest information and applications are available for download at www.boatingsafety.com/awards along with information and samples from the 2019 winners. Entries may be submitted until midnight, October 15, 2020 for any boating safety campaigns conducted between August 15, 2019 and August 15, 2020.

Winners for the 2020 awards contest will be announced live during the MRAA’s Dealer Week scheduled for December 8 – 11, 2020 in Austin, TX.

“We were very pleased by the 2019 entry pool that reflected such inspiring and important work by many marine organizations in promoting boating safety messages,” said Kulp. “The Sea Tow Foundation and our North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council, coupled with our 2020 title sponsor KICKER Marine Audio, are very pleased to host this competition and anticipate the review of some awesome entries throughout the industry.