boot Dusseldorf on course for 2021 show

Zur boot 2017 werden sich mehr als 1.800 Aussteller aus 70 Ländern auf 220.000 Quadratmetern präsentieren. Alle 17 Messehallen sind belegt und bieten ein komplettes Abbild des Weltmarktes für den Wassersport. Michelidakis: „Die ausstellenden Unternehmen richten ihre Messebudgets speziell auf Düsseldorf aus, um sich bei uns in voller Pracht präsentieren zu können. Die boot ist die weltweit größte Boots-Präsentation: Rund 1.800 Boote werden hier in Düsseldorf zu sehen sein.“ Deutlich mehr als die Hälfte der Aussteller kommen inzwischen aus dem europäischen Ausland und aus Übersee. Führend sind dabei die großen Wassersportnationen Niederlande, Italien, Frankreich und Großbritannien. E-Tickets für die boot Düsseldorf können zum günstigen Online-Preis von 17,00 Euro für die Tageskarte sowie 25,00 Euro für das Zwei-Tagesticket geordert werden. Wer es noch günstiger haben möchte (14,00 Euro Tageskarte und 23,00 Euro Zweitageskarte) und dazu noch einen Mehrwert an Informationen, den Zutritt zur boot.club-Lounge mit freiem WLAN auf der boot 2017 sowie spezielle Angebote und Gewinnspiele nutzen möchte, der muss sich einfach auf boot.club.de anmelden und kann direkt von diesen Vorteilen profitieren.

The planning for boot 2021 is on course and the current exhibitor registration numbers are, overall, the same as they were in 2019. Almost all of the boat and yacht manufacturers that were on board in 2020 are back for 2021.

Apart from a few exceptions, most suppliers have also confirmed that they will be participating in boot.

“Overall, booking numbers for boot are excellent and we have even have halls where almost every square foot has been booked, such as the luxury yacht halls 5 and 6," Petros Michelidakis, project director of boot, commented. "Sectors that have been hit hard by the crisis, such as tourism, have not yet returned to their previous levels. However, we are discussing matters actively with these regions and travel agents in order to make participating in the trade fair possible for them.”

The boot team also registered a good number of registrations from suppliers of houseboat vacations and the charter sector for both sailing and motorboats. Both vacation forms are considered as very safe and enjoy increasing popularity.

“As the world's largest platform for water sports, boot Düsseldorf is aware of its responsibility for the industry. boot, to held from January 23 – 31, 2021 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany, will set the course for a successful water sports year and a positive future. We are confident that we can all master this together and are pleased to be able to offer you the place in Düsseldorf to do so. In 17 exhibition halls, we will organize a somewhat different looking, but no less inspiring boot in accordance with the applicable hygiene and infection protection regulations. The CARAVAN SALON 2020 trade fair, which just ended, has demonstrated impressively how trade fairs in Düsseldorf can still be successful in these times and how exhibitors can achieve considerable economic results even with the new rules. We are delighted with the results, because it has shown that trade fairs are still indispensable marketing instruments for both the caravanning industry and the water sports sector, “ stated Wolfram Diener, president & CEO of Messe Düsseldorf.

Hygiene and infection protection concept in Düsseldorf that has been approved by the authorities

Messe Düsseldorf has already developed a comprehensive hygiene and infection protection concept for the CARAVAN SALON trade fair in close consultation with the authorities and in coordination with the state government. “This is constantly adapted to meet the latest demands.

“The visitors at CARAVAN SALON highly approved these measures. They felt safe with us, knew that they were in good hands and could enjoy visiting the vehicles in a relaxed atmosphere,” explained Diener.

The trade fair's PROTaction campaign provides exhibitors with clear and detailed information about the measures at http://bit.ly/PROTactionEN

Stage program and hands-on activities will take place

"The most important statement for all of us at this point in time is boot 2021 Düsseldorf will take place from January 23 to 31. Exhibitors, employees, stand builders, visitors and media representatives can currently find answers to questions about hygiene measures currently on the boot website," Michelidakis said. "Everyone who is at the fairgrounds at the time of stand construction, the duration of the trade fair and the dismantling of the event will be registered. The popular program on the stages and the participatory activities such as surfing, diving, SUP or paddling will take place in compliance with the hygiene and distance rules. Scanners will record the data of the online tickets to track potential chains of infection.”

The boot team is here to help

The boot team asks that exhibitors also use scanners. They can use these to simplify the registration process and they are low-cost and subsidized.

"Our boot team is here to provide advice and practical tips on how exhibitors can successfully implement the hygiene concept at their stands. The support and solidarity within the water sports industry is our biggest motivation, “ added Michelidakis.

Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA e.V.): Entry for trade fair visitors and exhibitors is possible

The Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA e.V.) stated that entry to Germany is generally possible for trade fair participants. There are no travel restrictions for visitors from EU member states and from countries that are on the list of permitted countries. Trade fair participants from all other countries (such as the US) can also enter Germany, as they are considered business travelers with justified reasons for travel. Trade fair participants from these countries must provide proof of their participation in the trade fair when entering Germany. Employees of exhibiting companies must present a confirmation of their participation in the trade fair from the trade fair organizer. Visitors to the trade fair must present their admission ticket to the event and additionally an appointment for a business meeting with at least one exhibitor on site at trade e fair. For up-to-date information on entry regulations for exhibitors and visitors from Europe and overseas to Germany visit: https://www.auma.de/en/exhibit/legal-matters/entry-requirements.