BoatPAC to host presidential debate virtual watch party

On Tuesday, September 29, BoatPAC — the joint federal political action committee of the MRAA and the NMMA — will host a virtual watch party for the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be headlined by MRAA president, Matt Gruhn and NMMA president, Frank Hugelmeyer and feature pre-debate commentary from political insiders and government affairs professionals.

If you are interested in attending the virtual watch party, please contact NMMA PAC and events manager, Andrew Lewis at alewis@nmma.org or MRAA government relations manager, Adam Fortier-Brown at adam@mraa.com.