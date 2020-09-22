Senate approves key boating and fishing conservation measure

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act – legislation supported by the recreational boating and fishing community that will reauthorize or establish several important wildlife conservation programs. The measure now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives and NMMA is strongly encouraging lawmakers to swiftly approve the bill.

The ACE Act helps conserve wildlife and wildlife habitat, including by reauthorizing the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Establishment Act. It also addresses the threats of emerging wildlife diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease, protects livestock from predators, and combats invasive species.

“The Senate is working together to protect wildlife,” said Senator John Barrasso (R-WY). “The ACE Act will help Washington work with tribes and states on conservation. Our bipartisan legislation will establish a special task force to combat the spread of chronic wasting disease. It will also help protect livestock from predators. This legislation is a win for ranching communities in Wyoming. I am thankful to Ranking Member Carper for his partnership. Now it’s time for the House of Representatives to pass the ACE Act and send it to President Trump for his signature.”

“At a critical time for the future of wildlife and our planet, the ACE Act would help to improve species conservation, protect vital ecosystems and ensure outdoor recreation opportunities abound for generations to come,” said Senator Tom Carper (D-DE). “This bipartisan legislation supports locally-driven restoration and conservation programs throughout the country, many of which leverage private dollars and local partnerships to foster economic activity and job creation in the regions they serve. For example, the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Establishment Act and Chesapeake Bay Program support critical efforts in protecting species and restoring habitat in the Delmarva region, which boasts a multibillion-dollar ecotourism industry. While building on existing programs like these that have a proven record of success, the ACE Act would also drive new and innovative initiatives to address threats like invasive species and wildlife disease. With no shortage of challenges facing habitat and species conservation today, the ACE Act will deliver much-needed support to those who are on the ground and working to protect the Earth and all the creatures who inhabit it.”

NMMA said it thanks Senators John Barrasso, Tom Carper, and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) for spearheading the legislation