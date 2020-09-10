Suntex names new GM at Kentucky Dam Marina

Suntex Marina Investors named Bert Morales general manager of Kentucky Dam Marina, in Gilbertsville, Kentucky.



After a career in hospitality, in 2017, he became an investor and part-owner of a yacht charter company, which, along with his passion for boating, introduced him to Suntex Marinas.



“We are very excited to welcome Bert to our Suntex family,” said Rich Carter, chief operating officer, Suntex. “His background in restaurant and club management, coupled with yacht charter company management, as well as a strong work ethic makes him an ideal addition to the Kentucky Dam team. We are looking forward to making a positive impact on the customer, associate, and property experience.”



“I’m looking forward to the work ahead, guiding Kentucky Dam towards a future as one of the premiere properties in Suntex’s portfolio,” said Morales. “Our visitors deserve the best possible experience and our knowledgeable staff are in the perfect position to give them exactly that.”







