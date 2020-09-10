IBEX Online announces education conference

Details of the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) 2020 Education Conference, being held virtually September 29 – October 2, 2020, are now available.

IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience is a free trade event designed to allow the industry to come together in a safe and productive environment. The 2020 IBEX Education Conference offers a range of sessions providing fundamental skills to cutting-edge advanced training for the boatbuilding, design, and repair industry in a new, virtual format.



Produced by the show’s education partners Professional BoatBuilder magazine, ABYC, NMEA, ABBRA, AMI, and IBEX co-owner NMMA, the IBEX Education Conference is being offered in nine tracks: Design and Engineering; Construction Methods and Materials; Management and Policy; Marine Electrical Systems; Marine Onboard Systems; Marina Operations; Boatbuilding and Boatyard Operations; Survey and Repair; and new for this year Emerging Topics.



“Our world-class education will be available in a virtual format this year,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “Attendees to IBEX have come to expect the highest quality industry education and this year is no different. With IBEX Online our Education Conference is now available to all who wish to participate, allowing a greater degree of flexibility with the barriers of expense and travel removed. Participants will be able to access the conference during the event days, through a blend of pre-recorded and live-stream sessions offering interactive Q&A and one-on-one components. Additionally, all sessions will be accessible through the end of October. It’s a great way to expand IBEX’s Education Conference to more people, all around the world.”



Included as part of IBEX’s Education Conference, ABYC is offering seven premium sessions for Full Conference registrants. ABYC’s module-based, work-at-your-own-pace courses add significant value to the Education Conference and are an incredible opportunity to industry professionals. Participants will receive ABYC CEUs for the courses attended. Review the full list of sessions being offered from ABYC here.



“We will continue ABYC’s tradition of providing quality content at IBEX,” said David Broadbent, ABYC Education Director. “ABYC transitioned its education courses to an online format and had great success doing so. Working with the IBEX team we are providing a suite of content that will benefit the industry and the IBEX audience. We look forward to IBEX Online and welcoming attendees from around the world to experience a portion of our very popular online learning library.”



For information about the IBEX Education Conference, please click here.



For visitor and press registration, click here. Exhibiting companies will be receiving their exhibitor registration link separately in the coming weeks with access to the virtual event and their online booth. For more on IBEX Online, exhibiting companies, and special events, please visit www.ibexshow.com.