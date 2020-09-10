Calibre enters marine industry

Calibre, Inc. provider of paint finishing and supply chain solutions announced its entry into the marine market.

"Our decision to expand business into the marine segment is predicated on the successful long-term OEM partnerships we’ve established in the power sports and transportation markets,” Jerry Wachowiak, president said in a statement.

He added, “We are committed to expanding our premium finish and optimized production solutions to add high-impact value to OEMs and enthusiast brands in the boating industry.”

The company recently named Fred Kolacki as leader of business development. Kolacki will be responsible for the strategic development and launch of a new line of complex, high content, Class A paint finishing solutions for OEMs and manufacturers looking to differentiate themselves from their competition.

“We are beginning to get some traction in the market and are very encouraged by the growing interest in our product enhancements and solutions,” stated Kolacki.