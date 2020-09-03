ABYC names new certification manager

????????????????????????????????????

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced that Casey Bates has been promoted to the position of certification manager. Bates will manage ABYC’s technician certification program, as well as schedule classes and testing.

“Casey has been with ABYC for 14 years, starting as an intern, and it great to see her move into a leadership position,” said David Broadbent, ABYC education director. “With her vast wealth of experience in our education department, I know she will exceed all expectations and help grow our certification program and get more certified technicians in the field.”

Bates previously served as the education coordinator where she worked with student registration, processed ABYC curriculum sales, and managed certification material. Bates steps into a management position as the marine industry’s demand for more educational opportunities for current and aspiring technicians continues to grow.

“It’s an honor to receive this promotion as certification manager,” said Bates. “I’m grateful to work with the ABYC team and continue to support marine professionals around the globe working toward certification and professional success.”

To learn more about ABYC and the education department, visit www.abycinc.org.