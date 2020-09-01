Registration opens for IBEX Online

Registration is now open for International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), being held virtually September 29 – October 2, 2020. IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience is a free trade event designed to allow the industry to come together in a safe and productive environment.

“Visitor registration for our first-ever virtual event is now open,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX show director. “Working closely with our partners, we have developed an online event that promises a unique way for industry colleagues to explore the latest offerings from our exhibitors, take part in world-class education opportunities, and network safely. Registration is required as is usual, and it’s important to pre-register for full access to all that IBEX Online has to offer.”

IBEX visitors should attend IBEX Online with the same clear intentions as they have with the live show. The new virtual experience will make it easy for everyone to connect with the specific products and people they seek.

IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience will include virtual matchmaking and connection recommendations. Registered visitors will be able to interact with exhibitors by requesting meetings and information, and chat live with exhibitor booth staff.

Exhibiting companies will display their products and services in customized virtual booths offering in-depth product detail, video content, and interactive meetings. New products for 2020 will be on display as well as the 2020 Innovation Award product entries.

The Education Conference, hosted by trusted industry partners, is a key component of IBEX Online. Featuring a selection of exciting new content for 2020, the sessions will be delivered through a combination of live-stream and pre-recorded presentations, complete with interactive Q&A sessions, and one-on-one conversations.

The Virtual Full Conference Pass is $245 and available for purchase in registration. The Full Conference Pass gives visitors access to all the education sessions through October 30, 2020.

In addition, IBEX Online will offer several free special events throughout the Show. Daily Keynote Sessions will include the IBEX Opening Session & Innovation Awards Presentation, Charting the Course of Sustainability, and Coming Out Ahead: Leading During Uncertain Times. Check the website for updates and additions to the virtual event. Keynote Sessions will be free for participants, though advanced event registration is required.

For visitor and press registration, click here. Exhibiting companies will be receiving their exhibitor registration link separately in the coming weeks with access to the virtual event and their online booth. For more on IBEX Online, exhibiting companies, and special events, please visit www.ibexshow.com.