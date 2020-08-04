Jeanneau America names top performing dealers

Jeanneau recently concluded a virtual International Dealer Meeting. Over 500 Jeanneau Dealer participants from across North America and other international locations participated.

“We were proud to have such a fantastic group of dealer partners join us as we reflected on the achievements and challenges of the past year and took a look forward at the coming year,” said Nick Harvey, president of Jeanneau America.

For Jeanneau Outboard Powerboats in North America

FIRST PLACE: Sundance Yacht Sales – with locations in Seattle and Blaine, Washington, and Portland, Oregon

SECOND PLACE: InterMarine – with locations in North Miami Beach, Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Jupiter, Florida

THIRD PLACE: Thunder Marine International – located in St. Petersburg, Florida

For Jeanneau Inboard Powerboats in North America

TOP DEALER: InterMarine – with locations in North Miami Beach, Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Jupiter, Florida