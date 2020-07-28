Freedom Boat Club named best boat club in Jacksonville

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville Beach has been named the best boat club of 2020 in the Best of Jacksonville Awards presented by the Jacksonville Awards Program. The Jacksonville Beach location was chosen for the award for the club’s commitment to its members and the community. Freedom Boat Club in Jacksonville Beach is located at Beach Marine at 2315 Beach Blvd. and is one of three Freedom Boat Club locations in Northeast Florida owned by Lisa Almeida and Kevin Seelig.

“Kevin and I, along with our staff, our honored to be named best boat club at our location in Jacksonville Beach,” said Almeida. “We are committed to bringing the very best boating experience to our members and are committed to being great stewards of the community. We support nonprofits, like Big Brothers Big Sisters, and are part of many community initiatives including BoatU.S. Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program for Kids. We promise to continue our efforts to make boating safe and fun for all.”

Freedom Boat Club’s Jacksonville Beach location at Beach Marine was opened in April of 2018 and is home to Freedom Boat Club’s 70-foot houseboat which serves as the office. The boat club also has locations at Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine.