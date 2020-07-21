Nautique introduces all-new G-Series

Nautique Boat Company has launched the all-new 2021 Super Air Nautique G-Series, building on a decade of design and performance.



Eager to accommodate crews of all ages and skill levels, the completely redesigned Super Air Nautique G-Series is ready to continue the legacy it created. The new G-Series boasts a ton of interior space for family, friends and gear, while bringing state-of-the-art technology and high-end amenities at every turn. The striking new hull design give this all-new G-Series an unforgettable presence.



“The all-new G-Series is poised once again to redefine the expectations of a wake boat,” said Nautique President, Greg Meloon. “Building on the storied accomplishments of the previous generations, this new G23 and G25 are sure to carry the torch as they outperform anything else available on the market today. The next generation is here.”

