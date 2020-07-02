Elevate Virtual-First is live

The second annual Boating Industry Elevate Summit in Atlanta is still a ways off, but the virtual component of Elevate is now live, providing a new engagement opportunity for marine industry leaders across the nation.

Registering gives you access to exclusive content and presentations as well as the ability to connect and network with other recreational boating community members.

In the coming weeks and months, the Boating Industry team, sponsors and speakers will be providing content leading up to the in-person conference in November.

We know how busy you are during this time, so we will make sure to communicate when new content is available to view!

Other areas you have access to during this time are:

Virtual Community: Imagine a place where all top marine industry leaders can interact with each other. This is the Elevate Virtual Community!

Virtual Sponsor Booths: You can find out more about Elevate Sponsors and connect with them. Elevate's educational conferences wouldn't be possible without support from our sponsors. You can also connect with sponsors within the community page as well!

To register or find out more go to https://boatingindustryelevate.com/