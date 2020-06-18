Senate passes Great American Outdoors Act

Yesterday, the U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) by a bipartisan vote of 73-25.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increased uncertainty as the country continues the process of reopening, it is encouraging to see our nation’s policymakers coming together and prioritizing legislation that ensures both local economies and families can reap the benefits of outdoor recreation activities like boating and fishing,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association. “Thanks to this overwhelmingly bipartisan effort, the Great American Outdoors Act is one step closer to protecting and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities across the country and we call on the U.S. House of Representatives to swiftly consider and pass this critical measure.”

ORR members were at the forefront of this landmark legislation, leading the effort to include maintenance backlog funding for the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; bringing together more than 100 outdoor recreation businesses in support of GAOA; garnering Senate support and much more.

“The Great American Outdoors Act is the single greatest piece of conservation and outdoor recreation legislation before Congress in decades,” said Jessica Turner, executive director of Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. “Its overwhelmingly bipartisan passage in the Senate is proof that the outdoors crosses party lines and resonates with all Americans. We applaud Senate Republicans and Democrats for working together tirelessly to get this done. The entire outdoor recreation industry thanks every Senator who supported this bill and urges the House to move quickly to pass this measure so we can finally fully fund LWCF and begin the much-needed work on rebuilding infrastructure on our public lands and waters.”