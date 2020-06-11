Freedom Boat Club of Tampa teams up with Homeless Empowerment Project

Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay has donated $10,000 to the Homeless Empowerment Project (HEP) to support their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What an incredible surprise, and great relief, it was to open that envelope from Freedom Boat Club with their $10,000 donation in support of HEP during this difficult time!" said Rebecca Adams, HEP's marketing director. "This gift will allow the organization to provide essential services, such as housing and three square meals a day and ensure that our most vulnerable population continues to receive the critical support services they need to work through the physical and emotional trauma caused by this global crisis. This could not happen without you!”

HEP's purpose is to break the cycle of homelessness by providing the means needed to help those suffering from homelessness get back on their feet. They help veterans, children, families and individuals. HEP has a campus providing living and medical facilities, a thrift store, a learning center for children and more. To learn more about HEP check out their website: https://www.hepempowers.org.

Although the HEP Campus is currently closed to the public, critical services are continuing and help is needed.

"We are pleased to support HEP's mission in these trying times," said Lisa Reho, CEO of Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay. "They are some of Tampa's unsung heroes in their mission to help others through difficult seasons of life."

Last year there was a 47% increase in homeless veterans in the Tampa Bay area and one in five that are homeless are children.