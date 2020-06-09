Siren Marine names new COO and CFO

Siren Marine has made two key promotions to its leadership team, naming Jeffrey Poole to the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Paul Fournier to the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

According to Siren Marine CEO and founder Daniel Harper, these promotions are integral to the company’s plans for continued growth and expansion in the coming months and years.

“Both Jeffrey and Paul have been instrumental during what has been a challenging and exciting period for Siren Marine. With their help, we formed strong OEM partnerships with boat builders, engine companies and other marine industry stakeholders and positioned our company for long-term success,” said Harper.

Poole has been with Siren Marine since 2018, when he came onboard as director of business development. During this period, Poole was instrumental in developing strategic OEM partnerships with key boat builders such as Jeanneau, Cobalt, Riviera, Mag Bay and many others. Poole also helped Siren forge relationships with key marine industry stakeholders and dealerships such as Onewater Marine, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to further the ongoing “Connected Boat” revolution.

Poole is an avid boater with years of experience as a professional yacht captain, something he shares in common with much of the leadership team at Siren Marine. Prior to joining with Siren Marine, Poole was most recently COO at Fluid Sense, and holds a 500 Ton Master’s License.

Fournier has been with Siren Marine for about a year,and has made a strong impact and impression in a relatively short period of time. This includes managing Siren Marine’s finances and accounting as the company faced unforeseen and unprecedented challenges — navigating the business impacts of COVID-19, even as the company continued to work aggressively to grow and expand its business.

As Siren Marine’s new CFO, Fournier will be responsible for all finance and accounting functions, as well as overseeing supply chain management.

“We are truly fortunate to have found people like Jeffrey and Paul, whose life experiences and backgrounds meld so well with what we are working to accomplish here at Siren Marine,” said Harper. “They both have helped get us to where we are today, and for this we are grateful. Even more importantly, they are the right people to help us achieve the big plans we have for the future."