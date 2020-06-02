KICKER Marine Audio joined Reef Runner Boats to battle breast cancer

Omar Fakhri and his young son Laithe are the proud new owners of a 230 Reef Runner center console that they won in the Battle Breast Cancer Giveaway at February’s Miami International Boat Show.

Fakhri learned of the Reef Runner campaign, its third annual boat giveaway campaign to fight breast cancer, through an online forum where he has been active for 10 years.

Like most who have had a family or social circle brush with breast cancer, Fakhri was eager to support a good cause, but never dreamed of actually winning the boat. His wife even told him, “No one wins a fishing boat!”

So when Reef Runner’s owner, Donna Milo, called Fakhri and told him he won, he laughed and said, “Yeah, right, I know you’re screwing with me!”

At delivery a few weeks later, grins were broad and spirits were high as Fakhri and son hit Biscayne Bay for a sea trial.

Fakhri connected his phone by Bluetooth to the KICKER Marine Audiosystem, tuning in his son’s favorite Sirius Radio channels. The donated KICKER system, valued at just under $5,000, included bow and T-top mounted speakers, lighted coaxial covers, a subwoofer, amplifier, source unit and remote and was installed by Reef Runner as a weather proof system to all KICKER certified and marine compliant standards.

“KICKER did a great job on this system!” said Fakhri, “It was easy to connect, and we cranked it up—WOW! It was really loud!”

The Battle Breast Cancer boat giveaway enjoyed sponsorships not just from KICKER Marine Audio, but also from Evinrude, Edson, TACO Marine, Ocean Tamer, SeaDek by Castaway Customs and Center Consoles Only.

“We are pleased to support the effort of Reef Runner Boats as so many of us have had our lives touched by cancer. We see this as a great opportunity to add our expertise and products to this effort—boats built for a great cause!” says Jeremy Bale, KICKER Marine Audio’s National Brand Manager for Lifestyle and Marine Products. “KICKER Marine Audio delivers a trustworthy experience,” he adds, “We deliver total confidence in our product as proven in over 40 years of manufacturing."