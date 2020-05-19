Boat safely this summer with the help of America’s Boating Compass

America’s Boating Club announced the launch of its new monthly newsletter, a resource for new boaters and those getting back into boating – America’s Boating Compass.

Launched time for National Safe Boating Week, America’s Boating Compass inaugural issue includes articles on preparing a boat for hurricane season, operating a marine radio and choosing the proper life jacket.

Each monthly issue contains articles, tips, videos and advice to help new boaters feel at home on the water.

From safety concerns to technical issues, America’s Boating Compass addresses topics boaters need to know.

To learn more about America’s Boating Club and boater education, go to americasboatingclub.org.