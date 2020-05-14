Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay sees record March, April

Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay experienced record high sales this March and April amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The boat club ran campaigns focusing on enjoying a “staycation” and exploring your own backyard, while maintaining to follow CDC guidelines.

Starting in March Freedom Boat Club focused on promoting the exploration of your own backyard. With travel plans being cancelled the Tampa Bay branch provided the means to enjoy the waters of the Tampa Bay by joining the club.

Despite having to close for two weeks in April the boat club experienced a 102% increase in sales from February in March and a 101% increase from March in April. While site traffic and impressions decreased in April, sales were still able to soar, which the club attributes to the “Staycation” campaign.

"This information only makes it even clearer than the boating industry is one of the few industries that is thriving during this pandemic. With social distancing becoming the new norm a lot of people are realizing the best way to do so is out on the water exploring your own back yard," the club said in a press release.

Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay has 28 running locations from Crystal River to Tierra Verde with 500-plus boats accessible to their members in the Tampa area.