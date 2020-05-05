Mantus Marine uses medical experience to help health care workers

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NMMA reports Mantus Marine shifted its usual production of anchors and boating gear to focus on finding solutions to the critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in its community.

Greg Kutsen, founder of Mantus Marine, is an emergency room doctor who has witnessed the dire shortage of PPE firsthand.

"I work as an ER Doctor so the shortage and the need for PPE was very clear," Kutsen told NMMA. "At the same time, we run operations out of China so we knew we could help."

Using 3D printing capabilities, Mantus is converting snorkel masks into BiPAP ventilator masks. The manufacturer also spent several days designing and producing acrylic intubation shields that it donated for use in local emergency rooms and ICUs.

The Texas-based marine manufacturer also used its considerable connections with international supply chains to help with the immediate shortages of PPE in several Texas health care systems.

Mantus Marine purchased over 1.5 million surgical masks, 100,000 KN95 masks, and 70,000 face shields to help supply hospitals across the state, including the Memorial Hermann and Methodist Hospital systems in Houston and regional hospitals and clinics in the Dallas area.