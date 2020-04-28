Michigan lifts motorized boating restrictions

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order 2020-59, extending her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order through May 15. However, the new order also removes some restrictions on outdoor activities like motorized boating – a top priority of the recreational boating community.

Leading up to the decision, NMMA worked with members of Michigan’s congressional delegation, along with state level officials to advocate for adding boating to the list of outdoor recreation activities allowed to continue within COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, more than 1,000 Boating United advocates contacted Governor Whitmer in favor of lifting restrictions on motorized boating.

“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. Social distancing is our best weapon to defeat this enemy,” said Governor Whitmer. “With new COVID-19 cases leveling off, however, we are lifting some of the restrictions put in place in the previous order.”