SureShade relocates to Florida

Lippert Components, Inc. (“LCI”) announced the relocation of SureShade manufacturing from Philadelphia, Penn. to Sarasota, Fla.. SureShade will now operate out of the Taylor Made facility in Sarasota effective April 27, 2020.

“All along our number one goal as an organization has always been to emphasize more responsive customer service. With the majority of our customers being based in the Southeast, this move allows us to provide faster delivery of product, better technical support and a better overall customer experience,” mentioned Jeff Wysong, Vice President of Sales for LCI Marine.

“With this move, not only are we able to achieve full vertical integration with our existing canvas operations, but we also took the opportunity to introduce a new lean manufacturing structure which increases the overall capacity of SureShade. This is a win-win for SureShade and all of its customers,” added Wysong.

Many of the employees from the Philadelphia operation will continue to produce and support SureShade’s innovative shade systems at the new location in Florida.

Bill Michel, Managing Director for SureShade, will lead the sales and business operations to ensure SureShade continues to deliver highly engineered sunshade systems to OEM, dealer, and end-user clients worldwide.