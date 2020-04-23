Miami-Dade County set to reopen boat ramps, marinas

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez recently announced a three-phase plan for reopening the county’s recreation spaces, including public boat ramps and marinas. NMMA and its members said they worked closely with the mayor’s staff to develop the reopening plan, with Joe Neber, president and owner of Contender Boats serving on the taskforce that provided guidance on easing social-distancing restrictions.

While an exact date is yet to be determined, phase one will begin with limited access to green spaces and waterways, among other areas.

Boating will be allowed from public marinas. Boat ramps will open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and one boat per launch area is allowed at a time. Anchoring is once again allowed but boats must remain 50-feet apart. Rafting up or tying up together is not permitted and no more than 10 people are allowed on a boat at once. Boats that are 25 feet or less can only have four adults; boats 25 to 36 feet may accommodate six adults; while boats 37 feet or larger can have up to eight adults and two children on board.

NMMA has outlined additional federal, state, local, international and outdoor recreation resources at nmma.org/coronavirus. If you have questions, please email NMMA’s COVID-19 task force at taskforce@nmma.org.