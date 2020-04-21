Boating vendors join forces for fundraiser

Nineteen companies who make marine-related merchandise have come together to raise money for those affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic. Nineteen for 19, organized by ugo wear, a maker of waterproof electronics cases, is a fundraiser to benefit Modest Needs Foundation, a nonprofit that provides emergency relief for individuals and families in need.

When the spring merchandise shows were cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic, ugo wear co-founders Melanie Cole and Vicky DeRouchey knew it would have a negative impact on revenues – not only for themselves but for other vendors that they have developed close ties with over the years. They wanted to find a way to help raise awareness for these brands, while also benefiting a cause that would help those suffering from the impact of the pandemic.

“It was pretty devastating when all the shows were cancelled,” said Cole. “Vicky and I thought that everybody must be in the same boat as us. So we got to thinking, ‘How can we spread a little joy and involve these vendor friends of ours?’”

The theme of 19 for the fundraiser was developed in recognition of COVID-19. Cole contacted 18 other vendors to see if they would be interested in donating items for a raffle. Along with ugo wear, that makes 19 participating companies donating some of their best-selling merchandise.

Everyone who donates $19 to the Modest Needs Foundation through the Nineteen For 19 donation page will be entered into a drawing to win this unparalleled collection. The grand prize is made up of merchandise donated by the participating companies and is valued at over $3,000. It includes many of the most sought-after marine gear and accessories available on the market. Individuals that double their donation to $38 will receive a limited edition long-sleeve performance shirt as a gift. The shirt has the Nineteen For 19 logo on the front and logos of participating brands on the back.

The Nineteen For 19 website launches April 19 and will be open through May 31, with a goal of raising $19,000 for charity.

The grand prize winner will be notified by email and announced June 1 at 5 p.m. CST on the ugo wear Facebook page live.

The companies, along with their donated items that are part of the grand prize, include:

727 Sailbags, recycled sailcloth bag – retail value $200

Back Chair Bag, two Back Chair bags – retail value $99

Colby Davis of Boston, Colby Davis Necklace – retail value $150

Connley Fishing, 7-foot carbon fiber series inshore graphite spinning rod – retail value $199

Glidecoat, gift certificate - retail value $500

Hydro-Shield, Hydro-Shield or large Hydro-Shield – retail value $189

Jackie Gallagher Designs, Explore. Dream. Discover. necklace - retail value $60.00

Mang Gear, Mang Gear bundle – retail value $82

Manta Racks, SUP wall racks - retail value $229

Mantus Marine, waterproof head lamp – retail value $92

MarinaLife, two Cruising Club memberships – retail value $100

Ocean-Tamer Marine Bean Bags, medium Longneck marine bean bag – retail value $140

One Last Cast, Razorback men's fishing jersey, walleye long sleeve – retail value $89

Pretty Rugged Gear, Lux lap blanket – retail value $150

Salt N Rays, four Sol wrap towels – retail value $148

Shore Boards, 39-inch twin longboard- retail value: $299

Talii Towels, six personalized bath sheets – retail value $200

The Boat Galley, The Boat Galley Cookbook – retail value $38

ugo wear, ugo Signature Collection tablet – retail value $159

“We’re a collective of 19 marine-related companies who have been hit hard because of COVID-19, just like you. We’re contributing something good in this unprecedented bad-news time, and we’re inviting you to do the same,” said Cole.

For more information or to donate to Nineteen For 19 visit,

http://ugowear.crowdchange.co/covid19fundraiser.