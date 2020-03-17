MarineMax acquires Boatyard digital platform

MarineMax, Inc. announced it has acquired the Boatyard digital platform, creating a new way for boat owners to enjoy their passion, wherever and whenever they want.

Built around the Boatyard acquisition, the new MarineMax Customer Experience Platform will be led by Boatyard Founder and CEO Nathan Heber, who will become president of Boatyard at MarineMax.

Shawn Berg, MarineMax Chief Digital Officer, said, “As a customer-centric company, we believe utilizing technology to enhance our boat owners’ experience by saving them time and allowing for easier and more efficient access to products and services can truly change the industry. The Boatyard digital platform solves one of boating’s greatest challenges given that it is highly fragmented and difficult to navigate. This Customer Experience Platform enhances the ownership experience by removing friction from the boating experience making it accessible and easy for people to enjoy the boating lifestyle.

“I am thrilled to announce that Nathan is joining our MarineMax team,” continued Mr. Berg. “He and his team bring tremendous leadership, passion and drive to our new Customer Experience Platform. We are excited to partner with him to further develop new product capabilities that will add efficiencies, making the boating experience even more enjoyable.”

“I believe we can accomplish great things for our customers and the boating industry broadly,” commented Heber. “By streamlining and enhancing the boating experience with our Customer Experience Platform, we can bring greater joy to boat owners by providing them with more time to spend on the water.”