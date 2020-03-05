You can use WP menu builder to build menus
Home » News » Recreational boating community backs Minnesota wakesurfing setback bill

March 5, 2020

Last week, bipartisan legislation was introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives (HF 3770) and State Senate (SF 3624) to establish a 200-foot setback for wakesurfing in the state of Minnesota. According to NMMA, this legislation is an important example of the boating industry coming together in support of a practical policy for communities, homeowners and boaters, alike.

HF 3770 and SF 3624 would put in place a 200-foot setback from shoreline and structures for all wake surfing activities in Minnesota. Representatives from the recreational boating community have supported the legislation because it's "clear, consistent, and effective":

  • Clear: 200 feet is the length of a hockey rink and is easily identifiable to boaters and enforcement officers on the water.
  • Consistent: the proposed legislation is consistent with existing PWC statutes and will ensure equal expectations for all enjoying Minnesota’s waterways.
  • Effective: a leading wake scientist determined that a 200-foot setback prevents wakes from having a consequential impact on shorelines and structures.
