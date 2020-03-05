Recreational boating community backs Minnesota wakesurfing setback bill

Last week, bipartisan legislation was introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives (HF 3770) and State Senate (SF 3624) to establish a 200-foot setback for wakesurfing in the state of Minnesota. According to NMMA, this legislation is an important example of the boating industry coming together in support of a practical policy for communities, homeowners and boaters, alike.

HF 3770 and SF 3624 would put in place a 200-foot setback from shoreline and structures for all wake surfing activities in Minnesota. Representatives from the recreational boating community have supported the legislation because it's "clear, consistent, and effective":