Sea Tow Services International adds new director of marketing

Sea Tow Services International has announced the hiring of Jennifer D. Waters as the Long Island-based company’s director of marketing.

In her new role, Waters will oversee the company’s marketing and communication efforts as well as manage the Sea Tow brand on both the national and local level. An alumna of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Waters brings with her more than 15 years of marketing, communications, branding, and public relations experience.

Prior to Sea Tow, Waters spearheaded marketing communications for brands such as Marvin windows and doors, Zappos, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Additionally, Waters co-founded Iconic Beauty, a shampoo, conditioner, detangler and serum line specifically developed for women with wigs and extensions to prolong the life of their hair care investment.

Throughout her career, Waters’ work has earned her and her clients numerous honors, including the Bronze Quill Award for “Best in Show” for her work on the “What Happens Here, Stays Here” campaign. She has also served on numerous boards, including the International Association of Business Communicators, Pet Awareness and Welfare Services (PAWS), and the Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.

“We are thrilled to add Jennifer to the Sea Tow team,” said Joseph Frohnhoefer III, the company’s CEO. “Her résumé speaks for itself. She has experienced success at every single level, and I have no doubt she will lead Sea Tow’s marketing team to all new heights. In her short time here, she’s already established herself as a valuable and positive part of the team. We can’t wait to see what’s in store.”