NMMA announces executive leadership team

The NMMA announced today a new executive leadership team as it reorganizes and builds the framework for NMMA’s strategic vision under NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer. The five-person team reports directly to Hugelmeyer and ensures a strategic focus on the organization’s advocacy and market expansion priorities.

With more than 15 years successfully navigating NMMA through financial challenges and opportunities spanning show acquisitions to the great recession, Craig Boskey continues leading the association’s financial health as chief financial officer and senior vice president (SVP), Finance. Boskey leads all finance, accounting, audits, compliance, and mergers and acquisitions supported by NMMA’s Controller and Vice President, Glenda Sandoval, and oversees the association’s finance and accounting team.

Ellen Bradley, senior vice president and chief communications officer, has been elevated to senior vice president, marketing and communications and chief brand officer with a strategic focus on expanding the market for recreational boating and supporting a robust advocacy program. Bradley leads all marketing, communications, public relations, public affairs and business intelligence for the association, including its boat show and Discover Boating efforts.

As the NMMA continues its efforts to increase the industry’s voice among key decision makers on Capitol Hill and abroad, Nicole Vasilaros continues in an enlarged role as senior vice president, government relations and legal affairs. In addition to overseeing the industry’s federal and state advocacy and Political Action Committee efforts, Vasilaros now guides all environment, safety and international advocacy activities. Reporting to Vasilaros, NMMA Canada president Sara Anghel has been tapped to lead NMMA’s international portfolio, including the association’s market development efforts managed by senior director, Julie Balzano. senior vice president for environment and safety, John McKnight, is also under the direction of Vasilaros.

Jennifer Thompson will continue to lead NMMA’s consumer and trade events as senior vice president, boat and sport shows. With more than 20 years at the association, Thompson oversees the show’s operations and sponsorship, supporting the NMMA’s strategic plan. The NMMA show operations and sponsorship teams report to Thompson, in addition to regional leads Larry Berryman, vice president of NMMA’s southern shows, Jon Pritko, vice president of NMMA’s northeast shows, and Darren Envall, vice president of NMMA’s midwestern shows.

Rob Newsome, senior vice president of strategy, engineering standards and membership takes on an expanded role as senior vice president, operations, as the NMMA focuses on its strategic vision and engages its membership in all facets of its work to grow the industry. Newsome oversees NMMA’s strategic planning, human resources, IT and systems, membership, member programs, engineering standards and governance. New direct reports for Newsome include vice president of human resources, Kate Plush, and director of IT, Ihab Mokbel.

“The appointment of Craig, Ellen, Nicole, Jennifer and Rob to the executive leadership team is a reflection of their significant dedication and expertise in their respective disciplines. I’m honored to work alongside these caring leaders as we chart the course for the future of the NMMA,” noted NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer. “This team will allow us to remain highly focused and more strategically aligned as we work together to ensure the growth and success of the recreational boating industry.”