World Cat awarded 2019 Governor Export Award

World Cat was recently awarded the 2019 Governor Export Award by the Economic Development Partnership North Carolina (EDPNC). World Cat was one of six companies to receive this illustrious award.

The EDPNC Governor Export Award is awarded to North Carolina-based manufacturing companies who have shown growing sales success in international markets.

“The EDPNC is proud to celebrate companies like World Cat,” said Glenn Jackman EDPNC senior international trade manager. “They are leaders among the businesses we work with because they make amazing, innovative products and that has allowed them to reach new levels of success in exporting in markets all over the world.”

“We’re honored to receive this award and acknowledgment,” said World Cat marketing manager and international sales manager Alexandra Flora. “We’ve had a concerted effort to grow our brand internationally and we can certainly see the recognition not only by the state of North Carolina, but also our growing customer base across the globe.”