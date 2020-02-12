MarineMax launches new app

MarineMax recently announced the rollout of a new boating app in advance of the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show.

“The boating industry continues to advance. From smart-tech-systems on boats to the new MarineMax app, the idea is to help customers spend more time on the water and less time taking care of their boat,” said Shawn Berg, MarineMax chief digital officer. “The app serves as a platform to request anything and seamlessly communicate with your local store. From routine maintenance, requesting a wash or fuel, to a full repair, you can instantly chat with boating experts for an exceptional customer experience.”

The new MarineMax app has one goal: to help boaters indulge in their passion for the water. With the touch of a finger, MarineMax says users can easily connect with a local MarineMax store and order services for their vessel such as routine maintenance, boat wash, fuel fill-up, and repair or upgrade projects. Users can also access a full lineup of boats for sale and a list of upcoming classes, events, and Getaways.

“We wanted to make sure that boaters always receive a high standard of service from marine professionals," Nathan Heber, founder and CEO of Boatyard, a Fort Lauderdale tech company that developed the MarineMax app, said. "The MarineMax app was built to provide customers with on-demand boat services from qualified, factory-trained local pros with only a few clicks on their smartphone.”