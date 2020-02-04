Michigan senator visits Manitou facility

Last Monday, Michigan State Senator Tom Barrett (R-MI-24) visited Manitou Pontoon Boats’ facility in Lansing, which employs 180 people and produces more than 2,500 units annually. The tour showcased Manitou’s plant and highlighted the impact recreational boating has in the state of Michigan – a key pillar of NMMA’s expanded advocacy work.

During the visit, Senator Barrett met with company’s leadership, toured the facility and met with employees to learn about company operations and discuss industry priorities. Cory Highfield, general manager at Manitou, raised his concerns regarding workforce development and expansion of skilled trades programs. Highfield and Senator Barrett discussed the need for skilled workers and expanded technical education opportunities in the region; in particular the Going Pro program, which was impacted by budget cuts last fall. Highfield reinforced Manitou’s strong commitment to growing within the community, while continuing to provide local manufacturing jobs.

“We thank Senator Barrett for his support of local business,” said Highfield. “Our team members have a tremendous amount of pride in the products we produce, and it was great to share our story. Our company was founded on service, quality, innovation, and performance. These pillars give us the opportunity to continue to grow and invest in the Lansing area.”

If you have questions or are interested in scheduling a facility visit with your elected officials, please contact NMMA senior director of political advocacy and engagement, Erica Crocker at ecrocker@nmma.org or NMMA manager of Great Lakes policy and engagement, Jill Sims at jsims@nmma.org.