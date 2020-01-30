MarineMax Fort Myers hosts benefit for area children’s hospital

The team at MarineMax Fort Myers hosted a successful Yacht Gala in benefit of The Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida. This year they hosted the event at the Deep Lagoon Seafood and Oyster House, located on the MarineMax campus. Through generous donations, a live auction, and a silent auction they were able to raise almost $200,000 for the cause.

MarineMax Fort Myers said they look forward to continuing this tradition as next year's Yacht Gala will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

"We are so proud and so thankful that we have the opportunity to impact local families in such a meaningful way. Thank you to everyone who supported this event," stated Ryan West, MarineMax Fort Myers General Manager.

Azimut, Galeon, MJM, and Ocean Alexander Yachts were lined up on the docks and available to tour throughout the event. Jen Stacy from ABC 7 News was the emcee, and Armando Llechu, chief administrative officer of The Golisano Children's Hospital, was the keynote speaker of the evening.

The Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida provides critical care to hundreds of children, grandchildren, and families. Their state-of-the-art pediatric department was designed with kids in mind treating a variety of conditions for children of all ages. The entire Golisano staff is trained and certified in pediatrics and has access to all the newest technology and research to improve health care for children.