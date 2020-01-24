Zeelander Yachts launches North American department

Zeelander Yachts recently announced the launch of Zeelander North America. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – yachting capital of the USA – Zeelander North America said it will expand the brand’s ability to understand and fulfill the unique needs of discerning American yachtsmen and women.

Zeelander North America is led by Anthony Baranello.

“My team and I are proud to officially join the Zeelander family. It is a responsibility we take very seriously," Baranello said. "I come to Zeelander from 30 years in the oil trading business - a field requiring the highest levels of performance and reliability. We aim to direct those standards toward fully engaging with every current, past and future owner of a fine Zeelander yacht. Our goal is to understanding every element of their yachting life, and how we can help improve it.”

“The American market has always been central to Zeelander's success,” adds Sietse Koopmans, founder and chairman of Zeelander Yachts. “This exciting partnership strongly enhances the quality of our client services in every dimension of yacht ownership. Anthony Baranello has been an experienced boater for decades, and a dynamic and successful manager of complex and fast-changing business models. I know that these qualities are exactly what is required to bring Zeelander to even higher levels of success in the Americas."

Zeelander North America’s team also includes yachting professionals Dave Mallach, Charles Jenkins and Jake Rotunno.

“Pleasing clients and owners, making the most of their limited time on the water and exceeding even their highest expectations – this is our commitment to the American marketplace, says Floris Koopmans, marketing coordinator at Zeelander Yachts. “We have great confidence in the team Anthony put together to achieve these common goals. Dave will head the sales team of Zeelander North America. Charles and Jake will be handling service and technical support, along with sales.”

“We are very much looking forward to showing our new inventory boats - a Zeelander Z55 with a new-style interior for delivery this April, and a 40-knot Zeelander Z72 arriving at the end of the year. We are building out a no-compromise, full-service network in the USA to support these yachts, and all Zeelander owners,” concluded Baranello.