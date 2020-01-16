Scribble Software & Snag-A-Slip join forces

Scribble Software Inc., a leading provider of business management solutions for the marina industry, announced their collaboration with Snag-A-Slip Inc., in order to provide a comprehensive and unified marina management solution.

The collaborative goal of the two companies combines the next-generation cloud-based marina management solution, MARINAGO Office, with the market-leading online boat slip reservation platform Snag-A-Slip, which includes long-term, short-term, and instant bookings.

MARINAGO Office and Snag-A-Slip work together to create a real-time seamless solution for both the marina operator as well as the boater. As cloud-based platforms utilizing a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, the MARINAGO Office and Snag-A-Slip combination leverages the latest technology and user interface (UI) techniques providing the best in class marina and property management, including customer facing online reservations.

The MARINAGO Office Suite is a multi-phase project designed to completely manage all aspects of marinas. The collaboration with Snag-A-Slip expands the MARINAGO Office feature set to include a seamless booking platform providing boaters with the ability to discover marinas, better plan, check availability and reserve boat slip rentals in real-time.

"We are very excited to announce the collaboration with Snag-A-Slip," says Vance Young, director of technology at Scribble Software. “This expands our goal of extending the network of cloud services within the MARINAGO Office solution by combining with a leading online reservations platform which provides a single unified solution.”

“Snag-A-Slip's mission is to make booking slips seamless and as easy as possible for both boaters and marinas. The collaboration with MARINAGO Office, continues our vision by integrating the two best in class marina software technology companies" said Adam Zilberbaum, president of Snag-A-Slip.