Pulse58 full electric RIB debuts at Boot Düsseldorf

RS Electric Boats, the brand-new sister company to RS Sailing, this week launches the Pulse58 - its exciting new innovative electric RIB.

Unveiled at Boot Dusseldorf, the Pulse58 is the product of two years of development and is the first-ever production RIB with a fully integral electric drive.

The marine industry trails behind car manufacturers in terms of engine emissions and a defined future for alternative energy. Evolving environmental attitudes and imminent changes to law around the world are driving demand for a different approach to boating that removes the negative impact of a fossil fuel burning motor.

With 25 years of design and build experience in zero emissions boating, RS’ Pulse58 will blend proven automotive electronic technology and an extremely efficient electric drive optimised hull form, with the highest level of sustainable construction of any boat in its sector.

Project managed by the award-winning RS development team alongside key industry experts, Pulse58 uses marinized electronic components already well proven in automotive use.

A 57Kwh battery bank stored in a purpose designed underfloor structural case delivers up to 104v to the ground-breaking RAD drive propulsion unit. RAD drive is a unique and integral retractable drive unit that belt feeds power from the twin motors to a hub-less drive unit. The electronic management system controls all aspects of the drive, motor control and battery conditioning and also controls the electric drive tilt mechanism that lifts the RAD drive into the transom in shallow water.

Pulse58’s hull design has been purposely designed for its electric drive. The tunnel hull form and long waterline length give decreased low speed drag that suits the instant torque of electric power, while providing a stable and maneuverable platform at speed. The battery bank deep in the hull lowers the centre of gravity increasing comfort. Hypalon tubes and an integral cockpit non-slip floor combine to give a high quality and long-lasting finish. The acclaimed Raymarine Axiom 7” touch screen display is standard fit on the console. Alongside all the advanced plotting and navigation features, Axiom also displays the power reserve, instant range and battery data delivered by the RADLink transmitter. RADLink then broadcasts by Bluetooth and 4G to its mobile app to give remote charge data along with revolutionary geofencing capabilities to control security and safe use.

Pulse58’s sustainable construction comprises of Bio-based infused epoxy resin, recycled PET core material and naturally sourced basalt and flax fibers. These are incredibly strong and energy absorbing. Experience gained in the sustainable construction of the successful RS Aero and RS21 sailboats has enabled RS to bring to market the most sustainable laminate of any RIB in the sector. This innovative laminate is lightweight and long lasting in even the most extreme environments.

RS Electric Boats has partnered with the amazing Tree Aid to offset the carbon to ensure the entire build cycle process is carbon neutral.

The boat’s range is at least 35 nautical miles at its maximum speed (>20knots) so it can be expected to last for a day’s use under normal RIB usage and distances.

Pulse58 debuts at Boot Dusseldorf on Saturday 18 January - 16:30 (CET) - Hall 15 – Stand E24.