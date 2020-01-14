MarineMax board members recognized by WomenInc.

MarineMax congratulates Evelyn Follit and Dr. Rebecca White on being named WomenInc. 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.

MarineMax CEO and President, Brett McGill, comments, “The entire board is proud and pleased that both Evelyn Follit and Rebecca White have been named as two of WomenInc. magazine's Most Influential Corporate Board Members. Their combined intellect and extensive experience have proven invaluable to our board and its members.”

WomenInc. is a leading business magazine reporting on women’s successes and achievements in business. This issue lists women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

Catrina Young, executive vice president and chief communications officer of WomenInc. comments, “It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways. WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards. We are inspired by these accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition.”