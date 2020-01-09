Winter boat show season to kick off this week

The 2020 Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show, Progressive Insurance Kansas City Boat & Sportshow, and Progressive Insurance Nashville Boat Show run through Sunday, the first of NMMA’s 16 winter boat and sportshows to kick off a big selling season for NMMA members and the industry nationwide.

Yesterday, the Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show opened in McCormick Place. In its 90th year, the show will feature more than 600 power and sailboats and nearly 100 RVs.

In addition to the array of this year’s most innovative boats and products, the show is also launching the new interactive hub, the Discover Boating Experience (DBX). An area where guests can mingle, relax and enjoy short form seminars from experts about a variety of boating topics, DBX will also be a part of five other NMMA winter shows.

For the first time the Chicago show is offering a $5 after 5 p.m. discount on Thursday, a successful promotion in other markets to draw weekday visitors. Other returning and fan-favorite features include the Progressive Boathouse, the Sail Simulator, more than 100 hourly boating and sailing seminars for all levels of boaters and Remote Control Sailboat Racing.

The 66th annual Progressive Insurance Kansas City Boat & Sportshow opens its doors today. This year’s event features more than 300 new boats to board and buy, from fishing boats and pontoons to watersport boats and luxury vessels. A variety of hands-on, family-friendly activities will also be on deck, including the new Paddle Sports Pool where attendees can get their feet wet boating aboard a variety of paddleboards and kayaks. And for the first time, the show is hosting Career Day on Friday, featuring a panel of local experts who will shed light on the industry and job opportunities to students and job seekers.

The Progressive Insurance Nashville Boat Show kicks off its 34th year today at Music City Center with a variety of highlights to attract attendees to shop the hundreds of boats and marine products on display. New for 2020 is the Hawg Trough, a popular interactive fishing feature at several NMMA shows that features daily seminars from local and national experts. Other notables include the $5 after 5p.m. Super Thursday promotion and the new Kids’ Fishing 101 area.

The shows are making headlines in their respective markets with media and social media influencers helping to spread awareness. A rundown of media highlights for Chicago, Kansas City and Nashville will be featured in tomorrow’s edition of Currents.

To exhibit next year and for more information, visit ChicagoBoatShow.com, KansasCitySportshow.com, and NashvilleBoatShow.com.

Up next, the Progressive Insurance Atlanta Boat Show takes place Jan. 16-19.