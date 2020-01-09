Marine Marketers of America makes last call for Neptune Award nominations

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) is now accepting entries for the 2019 Neptune Awards competition, the most prestigious recognition program for marine marketers in North America.

The annual contest, now in its 12th year, is open to any company or organization producing and publishing marine industry marketing work between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 13. The awards will be presented at the Miami International Boat Show in February 2020.

Beautiful crystal Neptune awards will be presented in 20 categories, covering all areas of marketing, from national and regional magazine and digital ads and newsletters to video, product literature, PR, marketing innovation and diversity initiatives. In addition, a best-in-show “King Neptune” will be awarded to the top entry among all categories.

The submissions will be scored by panels of independent judges following established criteria.

Sally Helme, MMA vice president and awards committee co-chair, said: “The Neptune Awards have become increasingly competitive through the years as reflected in the exceptionally high level of creativity and quality in the entries submitted. We encourage marine marketers to take advantage of this opportunity to promote and showcase their best work to their peers in the industry.”

Last year’s competition drew a record high of 172 entries in 20 categories from 48 companies, according to Helme.

Complete program details, including entry guidelines and the official entry form, are available for view and download at www.marinemarketersofamerica.org.

For more information about the 2019 Neptune Awards program, please contact Sally Helme, +1 (401) 845-4405 or email marinemarketersofamerica@gmail.com.